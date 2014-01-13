Joe Budden Announces Slaughterhouse Album Title

Joe Budden let the cat out of the proverbial bag as it refers to the title of Slaughterhouse’s next LP. It goes without saying that the MC took to Twitter to share the message.

However, this seemed like a casual slip up in conversation than an official announcement. Budden was mid-Twitter rant about the sound of his upcoming solo project, when he said, “the new Slaughterhouse album (Glass house) has a real Budden-esque undertone.”

Glass House shares the same name as Slaughterhouse’s 2014 tour. Excited? If so, we recommend that fans tune into the Shady Records collective’s new track “Party,” produced by Just Blaze and Cardiak. The former Roc-A-Fella producer will also be executive producing the body of work.

More news should be forthcoming, but in the meantime, see Joe Budden’s tweets on the following pages.

