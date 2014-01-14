Kim Kardashian Plans To Sue The Guy Kanye West Blessed With The Fade

Kim Kardashian plans to sue the man that Kanye West punched after allegedly calling her a “ni**er lover” and “slut” yesterday afternoon (January 13).

Now word is that a death threat was also in the mix.

Reports TMZ:

Sources familiar with the nuclear blow up at a Beverly Hills medical building tell TMZ … the guy screamed at Kim, “I WILL KILL YOU, SLUT” … and THAT Kim believes is a crime. TMZ broke the story … the guy had been yelling at paps outside the building as Kim showed up. He apparently tried to help her get in the building, but when he started ranting at photogs, calling them “n****rs” and “f****ts” … Kim called him out and he then went crazy on her. For some reason, Kim called Kanye in the middle of the guy’s rant and the guy screamed that Kanye was an “n****r,” and it all culminated in confrontation in a chiropractor’s waiting room when Kanye barged in and punched the guy. Now Kanye is a suspect in a criminal battery investigation. Kim has already met with her lawyer and they decided they will mount a counterattack by filing a police report. Whatever happens … it’s not good for Kanye. He’s already facing battery charges for his LAX assault on a photog, and the L.A. City Attorney wants to use every confrontation to prove Kanye has an M.O. This isn’t going to help his cause.

Someone is going to have to pay up in this case. As a Black man with a tendency for public temper tantrums, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Kanye West, though.

