A$AP Rocky Attends Raf Simons Show In Paris [PHOTOS]

Few rappers have infiltrated the high fashion scene like Harlem’s own A$AP Rocky, who made his way to Paris for their fashion week. His first line of business was to attend the Raf Simons fall/winter 2014 show.

A$AP sat front row to get a first-person view of the brand’s upcoming line. This should not be surprising, since he’s been know to rhyme about, hang, and even create with Raf Simons.

But this is just one of a few recent big fashion looks for the self-proclaimed Pretty Motherf**ker. A$AP recently modeled pieces in a DKNY ad campaign and appeared Paper magazine. See images of A$AP Rocky at the Raf Simmons show on the following pages.

