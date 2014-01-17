Roc Nation Sports Signs CC Sabathia

Robinson Cano may have defected to the Seattle Mariners, but the New York Yankees still have to deal with Jay-Z. Ace pitcher C.C. Sabathia has signed to Hova’s Roc Nation Sports.

Sebathia made the reveal yesterday (January 16) via Twitter. “#RocNationSports La Familia,” simply read the tweet that included an image of him and the “Tom Ford” rapper signing a contract.

Reports ESPN:

Sabathia, 33, has at least three years left on his contract, which comes with a guaranteed $76 million. But when contract conversations do come up, which won’t take place until before the 2017 season at the earliest, Roc Nation spokesman Ron Berkowitz said Jay Z and Perez plan on negotiating the pitcher’s deal. Sabathia has an endorsement deal with the Jordan brand, and in the past couple of years has done commercials for both Pepsi and Subway. Sabathia had been with the firm now known as Legacy Sports Group his entire career. Half of Roc Nation’s clients — New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith, New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and now Sabathia — play in New York. Last month, one of the firm’s other clients, Robinson Cano, left the Yankees to sign a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Seattle Mariners. Jay Z’s other clients include Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant and WNBA player Skylar Diggins.

Photo: Twitter

