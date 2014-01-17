Ace Hood – Starvation III Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

When it comes to raw and uncut rapping, few MCs can match Ace Hood blow for blow.

As a veteran who is still full of youth and promise, he’s managed to keep his name buzzing on the mixtape circuit and the occasional monster single. If the third time is the charm in regards to street release success, then DJ Khaled’s right hand man should be in a very safe position with his Starvation III.

You won’t find records of lovey-dovey nature or billion dollar Bugatti’s on Ace’s latest. Instead, a sense of desperation and animatistic side of human nature is found throughout the music. On “Jamaica,” he samples the hood classic Belly to claim top shotta over a sinister beat that’s anything but Bob Marley.

There is the simply titled “Hip-Hop” where Ace gives the culture the ‘ol personification treatment and the Kevin Cossom-featured “Tears” finds the Florida native touring Dade County’s cemetaries for moments of reflection.

Appearances from Vado, Beat Billionaire, Cool & Dre and Streetrunner round out the LP’s co-star list. Whether you’re a fan or on the fence, sampling Starvation III will cost you nothing but time. Obvious bias aside, Ace seems to be extremely proud of his recent accomplishment as he wrote up a ghetto liner notes on his Instagram stating, “Salute to all the producers, supporters and everyone who contributed to this phenomenal body of work! My best mixtape yet!”

Stream and download the project right below.