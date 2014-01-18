Kanye West Previews 2nd A.P.C. Collection In Paris [PHOTOS]

Kanye West has a lot up his sleeve for 2014. On top of a potential new album and his upcoming collection with adidas, it looks like the G.O.O.D. Music founder has another collaboration with French brand A.P.C.

West is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, and today, he held a small event to show off select pieces. DONDA Creative Director and friend Virgil Abloh and New York City-based fashion designer and store owner Ronnie Fieg were among those in attendance.

Courtesy of said guest, we received a behind the scenes look of what’s to come from Kanye West and A.P.C. See the flicks on the next page.

