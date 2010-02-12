Dr. Dre Sues Death Row

Fourteen years after leaving the label he once called home, Dr. Dre is taking Deathrow Records to court.

Dr.Dre, real name Andre Young, is suing Death Row now owned by WIDEawake Entertainment, over royalties.

Dre filed the lawsuit Thursday in a Los Angeles court room and claims that the label owes him for his 1992 classic The Chronic.

WIDEawake recently released a re-release of the The Chronic, The Chronic: Relit and a greatest hits album without his permission.

Dr. Dre’s lawyer Howard King has since released a statement on his client’s lawsuit and he denounces Death Row saying,

“When it came to paying artist royalties and honoring limits on Dr. Dre’s recordings that could be released, the ‘new’ Death Row Records, to quote our client, ‘forgot about Dre. This lawsuit will make sure they remember.”



He is seeking $75,000 for breach of contract, false advertising and trademark infringement.

Suge has nothing to worry about of course, Wideawake bought Death Row in 2009 after he filed for bankruptcy.