Man Kanye West Blessed With The Fade Wants To Settle Out Of Court For Cash

If you’re Kanye West, there is a price for doling out justice. The 18-year-old man that Yeezy assaulted after he insulted Kim Kardashian wants to settle things out of court, for a hefty price, of course.

Reports TMZ:

The 18-year-old who Kanye West allegedly beat up last week in a chiropractor’s waiting room has approached the rapper, asking for a ton of money to settle the case without criminal prosecution … TMZ has learned.

Sources connected with the 18-year-old tell us … his lawyer called Kanye’s people and expressed the desire to strike a civil settlement — FOR A PRICE — several hundred thousand dollars.

We’re told the 18-year-old is adamant — he does NOT want to go through a public trial. As we reported … Kim Kardashian claims the young man was hurling racial epithets, calling her a “n***er lover” among other things. We’re also told he has not been responsive with the police since the incident.

As for the $$$ … although eyewitnesses in the Beverly Hill’s chiropractor’s office say Kanye pummeled the guy … we’re hearing he has no apparent injuries. Nonetheless, avoiding a criminal trial has a price.

Sources say both sides are currently in negotiations.