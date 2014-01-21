Ice Cube Teams With Goodyear For Charity [PHOTOS]

Ice Cube‘s lyrics from “It Was A Good Day” have come to life. The West Coast rap veteran and actor teamed with Goodyear to raise money for A Place Called Home, an after-school program in Los Angeles, and got his name on a Goodyear Blimp in the process.

Reports the Huffington Post:

Thanks to a savvy Internet fundraising petition to put Ice Cube’s name up in lights on the Goodyear Blimp, donors were able to raise $25,000 for APCH in about two weeks.

In doing so, they also were able to pay homage to a famous lyric from Ice Cube’s classic 1993 rap song “It Was A Good Day,” in which the rapper describes one perfect day in South LA. The lyric in question: “Even saw the lights of the Goodyear Blimp / And it read ‘Ice Cube’s a pimp.’”

Of course, for a charity effort benefitting youth, the Goodyear Blimp message was a little more family-friendly on Monday, when Ice Cube and students from APCH gathered at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Blimp Base in Gardena, Calif., to see the lyric come to life.

“I knew this song had legs when we did it, and it’s actually my most popular song,” Ice Cube said. “I never knew that 20 years later, people would still be this interested in the song and the lyrics, and that the song would do something this special for some good kids.”