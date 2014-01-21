Hip-Hop Wired Presents: Beatmakers – Alex Da Kid [PHOTOS]

Name: Alex Da Kid

Age: 30

Born: London

Credits: Eminem, Nicki Minaj, B.O.B, Rihanna, Slaughterhouse, Cee-Lo Green, Lupe Fiasco + more.

Alexander “Alex Da Kid” Grant isn’t your average rap producer. The London-born beatmaker represents cross-genre success in the purest sense of the word.

He co-wrote and produced Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie” (as well as Part II, featured on Rihanna’s Loud release) which sold more than 9 million copies and picked up five Grammy nominations. As music’s biggest night rolls back around this Sunday (Jan. 26), the Grammy spotlight is back on Alex for his work with alternative band Imagine Dragons, signed to his KIDinaKORNER imprint. The group nabbed Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance nominations for their six-times platinum single “Radioactive,” produced by Alex.

Besides possible Grammy gold, Alex will be among the panelist for BMI’s annual “How I Wrote That Song” event in L.A. this weekend, featuring the likes of Charlie Wilson, and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

For the year’s first installment of our “Beatmakers” series, Hip-Hop Wired talks with the producer about his winning streak, the pressure to deliver, and what he learned from Dr. Dre.

—

Photos: BMI/Facebook

1 2 3 4Next page »