DJ Kay Slay ft. Fat Joe & 50 Cent – “Free Again” [LISTEN]

Who can say that they saw this coming? DJ Kay Slay returns with a big Hip-Hop moment in tow on a track title “Free Again,” featuring Fat Joe and 50 Cent.

No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Drama King managed to get two MCs who were once at each other’s throats in a heated beef to collaborate on wax. This follows a public peacemaking at a commemorative performance at the 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards for fallen record executive and friend Chris Lighty.

Fat Joe and 50 stick to their street values in their respective verses. The former had a lot to write about, as he vividly recalled his recent prison bid. “Most these n***as in the fed should have been in the state/ Off to Texas, then Brazil. Now we raising the stakes,” he raps.

50 growls on the Street Runner-produced cut, and even throws a little shot at his old adversary, Kanye West, in the process.

