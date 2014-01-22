Cam’ron & A-Trak Announce Federal Reserve EP

After unveiling a teaser clip yesterday, Cam’ron and A-Trak announce the title of their now highly anticipated EP, Federal Reserve.

But that’s not all. Federal Reserve will be a family affair in a way, as it will be executive produced by Dame Dash. Core Dipset members, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, are also slated to make guest appearances on the EP. Though this is the first time Killa Cam has recorded with his partners in rhyme since 2010’s “Salute,” it’s unclear if they will appear on one track together.

Slated for spring, the project will release via A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold Records.

Additionally, A-Trak is working on another body of work called Low Pros with producer Lex Luger. The duo will work with Juvenile, Travi$ Scott, and Young Thug, who’s singles, “Stoner” and “Danny Glover” have many anticipating what he’ll do in 2014.

