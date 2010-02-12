The Birdman Still Pissed At R. Kelly For Ditching Him For Jay-Z

“Probably the worst investment I did was f*c*in’ with R. Kelly. That was a waste of my time. I could’ve made money if I wasn’t f*c*in’ with that clown-a** n*g#a.”

The Birdman has been known over the years as one of the best in the business when it comes to making money. From his $30 million dollar deal some ten years back to bring Cash Money to Universal or numerous endorsement endeavors, Baby is all about getting to the money.

But like Biggie said, “Mo money, mo problems” as the turmoil comes along with the success as he and his crew prepare for Lil Wayne’s upcoming year-long jail bid.

On his paper route to become the Magic Johnson of Hip-Hop, Baby recently spoke about how he developed such business savvy with Ozone Magazine.

“When you have a business you need to know to budget, spend, and manage. I think those are the three hardest things to do in business. If you don’t do those things, your business is gonna go under. I was just blessed to know how to do those things [as well as] hustle. Honestly, you gotta hustle and know how to flip money. And to flip money, you’ve got to always get new money. N*ggas be trying to hold on to old money and they don’t spend it, but you’ve gotta keep flipping that Shyte.”

With all of his success ventures, there is bound to be some failures. He also spoke on his worst investment and didn’t hesitate to go in on “The Pied Piper.”

“Probably the worst investment I did was fu%k*n’ with R. Kelly. That was a waste of my time. I could’ve made money if I wasn’t f*c*in’ with that clown-a** n*g*a.”

Ouch. Baby was speaking on The Best Of Both World’s 2, which was supposed to be with him and Kells. With a movie, videos and music lined up and the button ready to push, Kelly disappeared on the Birdman and resurfaced with Jay-Z as his partner to follow up on their original project.

Well we all know how that reunion turned out. Kells saw ghosts in Madison Square Garden with guns, nearly inciting a riot as he just stopped performing in the middle of the show. Kelly claimed that he was “threatened” when a phantom concert go-er flashed a firearm at him while he performed on stage.

Prior to the end of the partnership, R. Kelly and Jay-Z were on the outs for what Jay-Z referred to as “creative differences.” R. Kelly was removed from The Best of Both Worlds 2 tour, but not before being attacked with mace by Jay-Z’s cousin Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith for the Beyotch move.

Obviously Birdman was a safer bet.

R. Kelly maybe should have signed to Young Money or for our Twitter friends, #signedtoyoungmoney.

Baby’s latest album Pricele$$ is in stores now too.