Nicki Minaj Offers Dez Bryant $10M To Fight Her Husband…No, Really

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

As of late, Nicki Minaj has found herself in some weird and unnecessary social media drama with some celebrity peers. But she might’ve bit off more than she (or her husband) could chew when she inserted herself into former NFL superstar Dez Bryant’s beef with his former boss, Jerry Jones.

Over the weekend, Dez Bryant called out his old boss for allegedly lying on Jay-Z’s name when he claimed to have had a bad experience with Jay when Bryant was signed to Hova’s pro-sports management team over at Roc Nation. For no reason whatsoever, Nicki responded to Dez’s post as she’s been publicly beefing with Jay and Roc Nation as of late and according to TMZ, said she had plenty of dirt on Jay and other Roc Nation execs. Not one for the drama, Dez declined to entertain Nicki’s serving of tea, which then led to her and Dez engaging in a back-and-forth on social media after Nicki brought up some of Dez’s old dirty laundry and ultimately prompted her to offer Dez a cool $10 million to shoot the fair one with her current husband, Kenneth Petty.

Wait, what?!

While we don’t know if this is Nicki’s way of showing her utter faith in her husband that he can actually manhandle the 6-foot-2, 200+ pound former NFL player or if she’s just trying to get someone to actually stomp out her husband, what we do know is that Bryant accepted the offer (duh), and now she might have to put up or shut up.

TMZ reports:

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It all came to a head when Nicki offered Dez “$10 million in cash” to fight Kenneth … and Dez quickly responded, telling her to get the money ready, because he’ll beat up Kenneth right in front of her.

Nicki has yet to respond to Dez … but there’s no doubt things have spiraled way out of control.

Yeah, Nicki probably didn’t think this one all the way through.

Not one to dwell in negativity, Dez went about his day and offered a positive message to someone in particular.

LOL. The Hip-Hop culture in 2025, y’all.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj beefing with Dez Bryant and offering him $10 million to give her hubby the fade? Let us know in the comments section below.