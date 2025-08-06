Subscribe
Crime

Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal In Gun Case From 2023

Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal In Gun Case From 2023 That He Thought Was Closed 

The Baton Rogue, La., rapper took to his IG to explain that he believed his gun case was resolved some time ago. 

Published on August 6, 2025

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie Badazz has accepted a plea deal in a gun possession case from 2023 that the rapper believed was already resolved.

According to Complex, in 2023, the Baton Rogue, La., native was arrested during a traffic stop in San Diego, Calif. Officers found two handguns and Boosie (real name Torence Hatch) was charged by the state and arrested, but that state was ultimately dismissed. What the rapper didn’t realize was that he was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, which is a federal charge.

After posting a $100,000 bond, Booise was supposed to wear a government issued ankle monitor, which he reportedly took off during a pool party, in which he informed guests that the charges had been dropped and that he no longer needed to wear the home confinement monitor.

Complex notes that “Boosie victoriously walked out of a courthouse the following month to celebrate his gun charge dismissal, but according to a new X post, shared Monday (Aug. 4), the announcement might have been premature.”

“JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE” Boosie wrote. “I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING.

“TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION,” he continued. “TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone.”

Complex notes that Boosie was overcome with emotion when he was leaving the courthouse. 

“This situation made me see who was down with me and who wasn’t,” he told Courthouse News. “Ninety percent of people thought I was going to prison, but God had a different plan.”

