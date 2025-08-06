DDG ft. Offset “Do What You Want,” Do Or Die ft. Twista & Johnny P “Do U” & More | Daily Visuals 8.6.25

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

While Cardi B deals with stinky BBL allegations while prepping the release of her new album, her ex-hubby Offset is on the grind himself dropping off new work while linking up with some of his rap peers to get his name out and buzzing again like it was during The Migos heyday.

Linking up with DDG for the visuals to “Do Whar You Want,” Offset and DDG rent out a boat to get things turnt up on the water before hitting the club with a bevy of young women and making it rain to the point where a few strippers might be able to get their kids some school clothes for the year. How generous of them.

Elsewhere Do Or Die, Twista and Johnny P spend some time with some grown women and in their clip for “Do U,” the three rappers show their old ladies that they got the right ones to settle down with and live life in a luxurious manner going forward.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nippa, Mozzy and more.

DDG FT. OFFSET – “DO WHAT YOU WANT”

DO OR DIE FT. TWISTA & JOHNNY P – “DO U”

V DON & WILLIE THE KID FT. ETO – “MOTHER OF PEARLS”

NIPPA – “ONE MORE”

MOZZY – “4 A NECKLACE”

ZEDDY WILL – “CAN’T GO BROKE”

OBN JAY – “NEW WAVE”

BLAZE YL – “701”

UMI – “SOMEWHERE NEW”

LIJAY & LU CITY – “I JA NI”