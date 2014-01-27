Big Boi ft. Phantogram & Sade – “CPU 2.0” [VIDEO]

Despite fans’ understandable excitement that Outkast is reuniting for Coachella, a new album and a gang of other shows, those who hit the snooze button on Big Boi’s Dangerous Lies & Vicious Rumors missed out on a solid addition to the Dungeon Family catalog.

Nonetheless, a DJ’s work is never done and today we’re all blessed with a new mashup of one of DLVR’s more eclectic numbers in “CPU.” The original record pitted the vibes of electronica duo Phantogram with Big Daddy Fat Sax’s digital love tales to bring back the boogie.

The updated 2.0 version throws an all-purpose singer that eardrums can never overdose on. By borrowing Sade’s “Nothing Can Come Between Us,” Big Boi’s hard drive gets the grown and sexy makeover. But wait, there’s more.

A futuristic visualization has also been put together to heighten the listening experience. In 2014, it’s always vital to take full advantage of all the opportunities.

All this goodness comes on the heels of Big Boi announcing he has a new solo album in the works.

Outkast’s love for the fans was stronger than pride so you can expect great things in the forthcoming months. In the meantime, watch the “CPU 2.0” video below and snag a free download here.

—

Photo: YouTube