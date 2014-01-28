T.I. Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri Attend the AKOO Clothing Co. Pop-Up Gifting [PHOTOS]

The rollout effort made by T.I. and his team for the new line of AKOO Clothing Co. has been nothing short of spectacular.

This past December, there was a gala thrown to celebrate the release of The Book of Kings Vol. 1 in New York City and this past Grammy weekend saw the King’s fabrics center stage during a gifting event at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills for the ASCAP’s 5th Annual Grammy Nominee Brunch.

A wide range of starts and media personnel came out to support AKOO’s latest pop-up including Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Kelly Price and the most unlikely superstar in Ozzy Osbourne.

T.I. just announced to XXL that the creative direction for his eighth studio album Paperwork: The Motion Picture had been altered drastically, so if The Black Sabbath frontman make an appearance in any shape or form, you can’t be too surprised after seeing this post.

Dodging vicious rumors aside, the AKOO gifting went down without a glitch in The Matrix. Peep the gallery for all the pics, including Tip photobombing unsuspecting fans.

—

Photo: Johnathan Mannion, Calipics, ASCAP

