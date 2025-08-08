Diddy’s Lawyer Says Disgraced Icon Wants To Return To Madison Square Garden

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Earlier this month, Diddy was surprisingly found not guilty of the most serious charges of his sex trafficking trial and though he still faces up to 10 years in prison for some of the lesser charges of “transportation to engage in prostitution,” he seems to feel confident that he’ll be touching home sooner than later, as he’s planning quite the spectacle once he’s a free man.

In an interview with Jericka Duncan on CBS Mornings, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, explained that his client isn’t just looking forward to reestablishing “a loving and present relationship with all of his seven children” once he’s released from prison (possibly as early as October), but is also planning on throwing quite the concert celebration once he’s out and is eyeing the “World’s Most Famous Arena” as the venue.

Though Agnifilo stopped short of saying that Diddy wanted to get right back into the swing of things in the music industry, he did reveal that Diddy told him that “he’s going to be back in Madison Square Garden… I said I’ll be there.”

Well, knowing Diddy it will be a star-studded event should he get the chance to throw himself a post-prison party at the Garden. The only question is which of his fellow music peers will be joining him on stage should he pull off such a move. Which one of his many celebrity friends will run the risk of being dragged on social media just to get on stage with Diddy and celebrate him dodging a sex-trafficking conviction as he fights off countless other lawsuits accusing him of numerous other crimes against humanity? Ray J? Boosie Badazz? Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if Donald Trump ends up on stage as we all know the man has a soft spot for accused rapists (just sayin’).

What do y’all think about Diddy possibly headlining a post-prison concert at Madison Square Garden? Sound off in the comments section below.