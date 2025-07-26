Donald Trump Says He Is "Allowed" To Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell
Jig Loading: Donald Trump Says He Hasn’t Thought About Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, But Adds “I’m Allowed To Do It”
Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Markus said after the meetings that his client was asked about maybe “100 different people” in connection with Epstein. He said she did not hold anything back.
Markus also said that she was asked about “every possible thing you could imagine—everything.”
The meeting between the top Trump official and Maxwell was announced by the Justice Department amid mounting pressure for the administration to release more information on the case after it said there was no Epstein client list and indicated there would be no further prosecutions in a recent memo.
MAGA Is Not Moving On From The Epstein ListThis latest development comes after the Wall Street Journal’s bombshell reporting that Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly briefed Trump in May that his name was in the Epstein files before the DOJ dropped a memo claiming the files don’t exist and that there was no conspiracy regarding Epstein’s death. Despite the Trump White House’s best efforts to distance itself from the Jeffrey Epstein case, the MAGA faithful still want what was promised to them as Trump pledged he would release the files if he won the election. If he does pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, this is only going to make matters worse for him. We shall see what Trump decides to do. Until he makes a decision, you can see the reactions to Trump flirting with the idea of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell in the gallery below.
