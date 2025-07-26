Jig Loading: Donald Trump Says He Hasn’t Thought About Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, But Adds “I’m Allowed To Do It”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Is Donald Trump considering pardoning convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for distance from the Epstein case? Many believe so.Friday, Donald Trump was asked by reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Scotland if he has considered giving a pardon to Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, telling the press he “hasn’t thought about it,” while adding “allowed to do it.”“I haven’t thought about it,” Trump said when asked by reporters, “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about.”Trump was pressed again on the matter by reporters, and he said, “I don’t want to talk about that,” adding that he “never went to his [Epstein’s] island.” Felon 47 also gave props to praising Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who met with Maxwell and her attorneys in a Tallahassee, Florida courthouse. The Daily Beast reports that Blanche has met with Maxwell twice already, and she has handed over 100 names to the DOJ in hopes of securing a pardon from Agent Orange. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence. Per The Daily Beast:

Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Markus said after the meetings that his client was asked about maybe “100 different people” in connection with Epstein. He said she did not hold anything back.

Markus also said that she was asked about “every possible thing you could imagine—everything.”

The meeting between the top Trump official and Maxwell was announced by the Justice Department amid mounting pressure for the administration to release more information on the case after it said there was no Epstein client list and indicated there would be no further prosecutions in a recent memo.

MAGA Is Not Moving On From The Epstein List