Politics

Jerome Powell Fact-Checks Donald Trump In Real Time, X Loved It

Jerome Powell Makes Donald Trump Look Like A Fool After Fact-Checking Him In Real Time, X Loved It

Published on July 25, 2025
Jerome Powell Fact-Checks Donald Trump In Real Time, X Loved It

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty / Jerome Powell / Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is a moron, and his team doesn’t help him beat the allegations by constantly setting him up for failure. The internet remains in stitches after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hit Felon 47 with the mother of all fact-checks in real time.
Trump doesn’t like Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair he appointed during his first term as president, a fact he has somehow forgotten.

The orange buffoon has been on a mission to discredit Powell because he won’t lower interest rates due to Trump constantly toying with the health of the economy as he continues to abuse tariffs. During a trip to the Federal Reserve headquarters to complain about the renovations that the “master builder” claims are soaring in cost, which he says have jumped from $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion, Powell quickly responded that he “didn’t hear from anyone at the Fed.” Trump then handed Powell a piece of paper in an attempt to own the Fed Chair while his personal Stephen from Django Unchained, aka Senator Tim Scott, co-signed the bogus figures that Powell visibly scoffed at and told the bully to his face were flat out wrong because they included the costs of a building that was completed five years ago.

Social Media Loved Jerome Powell Fact-Checking Donald Trump

The incredible exchange sparked numerous reactions, primarily from folks praising Powell for doing something many should be doing: pushing back against Trump’s lies. “Holy shit! Jerome Powell just showed more courage than the entire White House press corps combined. Trump, who NEVER gets any pushback from the press when he lies, just got publicly spanked by someone who is not taking any of his bullshit — Jerome Powell, “ one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.  No lies detected. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Facts

2. Lawrence never misses a moment to clown Trump

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Donald Trump POLITICS

