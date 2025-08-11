Paul Heyman Says Travis Scott’s Relationship With The WWE “Fell Apart”

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Earlier this year, it seemed like Travis Scott was preparing to be a mainstay in WWE at some point in the future, as the Hip-Hop superstar not only participated in WrestleMania, but was even training with WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T.

Unfortunately, it seems like that is no longer the case (thank goodness), as the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s relationship with the iconic wrestling company has apparently fallen apart.

In a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s show, WWE legend Paul Heyman was asked about the sudden disappearance of Travis Scott from WWE shows following his much hyped involvement in the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes storyline in WrestleMania 41. Heyman revealed that the relationship between the rapper and the company had deteriorated following the lackluster event saying, “It fell apart and we moved forward.”

Presenting the new information without a shred of regret, Heyman didn’t confirm rumors that Scott “pissed people off” behind the scenes, but also didn’t close the door on a possible return of Cactus Jack in the ring saying, “I don’t know if he’s done… any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine.” While Heyman does admit to hearing things about what could’ve possibly caused the relationship to go sour between the rapper and the company, he also added, “Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven’t heard Travis’ version of it.”

Still, Heyman seems to remain a fan as he said, “Like his music. Like his taste in women that he has children with. Wish I was dating one of those sisters.”

It looks like Cody Rhodes suffered a broken eardrum for nothing. Still, we feel it’s for the best as Travis Scott’s short-lived WWE run did nothing but garner criticism from both the fans and even some wrestlers themselves.

Whether or not Travis Scott and WWE hash out their differences so he can return to the ring remains to be seen, but should that never happen, we don’t think he’ll be missed. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Travis Scott and WWE having a fallout? Let us know in the comments section below.