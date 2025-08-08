Subscribe
News

Diddy’s Lawyer Aims For Home Confinement After Sentencing

Marc Agnifilo, the attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, is angling for home confinement for his client after his sentencing.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted in New York, faces prison as judge denies bail

As Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits sentencing in the wake of his explosive sex trafficking and racketeering case, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is hoping to secure home confinement for his client. In a recent interview, Agnifilo believes. Diddy will get between 1 to 3 years for the prostitution charges related to the matter and promises that the mogul will seek professional help outside the confines of prison.

TMZ reports that Marc Agnifilo sat down with TMZ Live’s Harvey Levin via a teleconference chat to discuss Diddy’s case and the Bad Boy Records honcho’s plans to address his issues to rehabilitate himself.

Levin asked Agnifilo if he would seek home confinement for Diddy, which the star attorney says is something their side is considering. Further, Agnifilo says he’s assembled professionals to assist his client’s transition from prison to wider society with the aim of getting Diddy the care and support that he’ll need to address what he called “deficits” in his life.

Check out the TMZ Live chat with Marc Agnifilo below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment Diddy legal issues sean "diddy" combs

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close