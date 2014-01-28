Man Kanye West Used For Punching Bag Awarded More Than $250K

The man Kanye West allegedly pummeled to a bloody pulp for harassing his fiancée Kim Kardashian has a big reason to laugh through his alleged injuries.

TMZ is reporting that despite the racial slurs hurled at Kimmy K., the Hip-Hop superstar still reached a settlement for more than a quarter million dollars.

Yeezus!

Sources familiar with the negotiations tell us … the young man who allegedly hurled racial epithets at Kim earlier this month has agreed to the civil settlement and now feels satisfied enough that he does NOT want to go forward with a criminal prosecution. Law enforcement sources tell us … the D.A. has not decided whether to charge Kanye with battery. The reality is … there’s almost no chance of that happening. First, the D.A. now has an uncooperative victim. Second, the victim’s alleged racial epithets will not sit well with the jury. And there are probably lots of Kanye fans in the jury pool. We’re told during the settlement negotiations the victim’s demand soared to the upper 6 figures, so $250K is just a fraction. We called Kanye’s civil lawyer, Shawn Holley for comment … but we got nothin’.

The incident was said to happen on January 13 when Kim Kardashian was reportedly called everything from a “sl*t” to a “n****r lover.” Eyewitnesses said Kanye intervened and punched the so-called victim 30 times before bouncing from the scene. No word yet if Kim still plans to sue or not.

Unlike Hammer, $250K+ can’t hurt Kanye, so he probably just sees it as letting off some steam. Hit the gallery to see pics of the newly enriched 18-year-old.

