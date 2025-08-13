Drake Wants UMG To Reveal "Not Like Us" Contract In Court
Drake Demands UMG Reveal Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Contract Details
Drake is putting the pressure on UMG to reveal the unredacted contract Kendrick Lamar signed that gave way to the release of the “Not Like Us” diss track. Drake’s side alleges that UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge was aware of the controversial and brand-damaging “pedophile” lyric and believes it was signed off by the label chief.
As reported by Hip Hop N More, legal documents obtained by the outlet highlight what the legal team for Drake wants from UMG, which is to see the paperwork associated with Kendrick Lamar’s scathing “Not Like Us” track. Given the diss track’s chart dominance and cultural impact, it would be reasonable to expect that the OVO Sound honcho’s brand and momentum have felt some negative effects.
The outlet adds that Drake’s side is asking for 75 documents and wants the court to order compliance in allowing them to reveal the inner workings of Lamar’s deal with UMG, the release of the diss track, and the harm it caused their client.
At root, the Canadian superstar’s beef is aimed squarely at Grainge, thought by many observers to be one of the most powerful people in the music business.
—
Photo:
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised