Drake Wants UMG To Reveal "Not Like Us" Contract In Court

Drake Demands UMG Reveal Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Contract Details

Drake believes UMG signed off on "Not Like Us" being released with the controversial and brand-damaging "pedophile" lyric.

Published on August 13, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake is putting the pressure on UMG to reveal the unredacted contract Kendrick Lamar signed that gave way to the release of the “Not Like Us” diss track. Drake’s side alleges that UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge was aware of the controversial and brand-damaging “pedophile” lyric and believes it was signed off by the label chief.

As reported by Hip Hop N More, legal documents obtained by the outlet highlight what the legal team for Drake wants from UMG, which is to see the paperwork associated with Kendrick Lamar’s scathing “Not Like Us” track. Given the diss track’s chart dominance and cultural impact, it would be reasonable to expect that the OVO Sound honcho’s brand and momentum have felt some negative effects.

The outlet adds that Drake’s side is asking for 75 documents and wants the court to order compliance in allowing them to reveal the inner workings of Lamar’s deal with UMG, the release of the diss track, and the harm it caused their client.

At root, the Canadian superstar’s beef is aimed squarely at Grainge, thought by many observers to be one of the most powerful people in the music business.

drake Kendrick Lamar UMG

