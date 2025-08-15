Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

After having her name linked to the likes of Diddy during his sex-trafficking trial, Daphne Joy dipped from public view for a second. But it seems like she’s once again ready for her closeup as she stunned in some new social media posts to remind everyone why 50 Cent’s baby mama brings out the thirst

According to TMZ, the 5-foot-6 Filipino bombshell took to Instagram to flaunt her amazing physique for all to see and thirst after, as she is arguably one of the most attractive women in the world today. As Diddy awaits to learn how long his prison sentence will be come September and whether or not he’ll be home sooner than later, it seems like Joy is enjoying the life of a free business woman who’s the object of many men’s affection. And we’re not mad at her one bit.

Per TMZ:

Daphne’s absolutely owning it in her halter-neck bikini — which was working overtime to keep her assets in check — striking sultry poses and whipping her hair like a full-on Baywatch babe in her sizzling IG display posted Wednesday.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Daphne was modeling hard AF — debuting new colors in her Daphne Joy Swimwear line — and yeah, the heat was cranked all the way up!

It’s all sunshine, swimwear, and sass for Daphne — three things her disgraced ex can’t touch right now.

She’d definitely a baddie, b.

Check out Daphne Joy lure her next multimillionaire man below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.