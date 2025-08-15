Cardi B Drops Visuals For Her JAY-Z Flavored “Imaginary Playerz”
In the wee hours of Friday (Aug. 15) morning, Cardi B had the Hip-Hop world buzzing when she dropped her latest cut “Imaginary Playerz.” Not only did it sound like she was putting some of her female rap rivals on blast, but in the process she paid homage to Jay-Z as she sampled his criminally underrated cut “Imaginary Players” and used his same rhyme pattern on the track for her own bars.
For the visuals to the new song, Cardi styles out in various “to-die-for” outfits that showcase her amazing physical degree while looking like royalty,. At the same time keeps it gully with her verses spitting lines like “B*tches I leave ’em all f*cked/fists be balled up/y’all h*es look cheap, that sh*t don’t cost much/I’m a star, but I’ll smack you. Don’t get star struck/Patience lookin’ at me like ‘Cardi, what the f*ck?'”
While most of her younger fans are both loving and hating on the new song, us older Hip-Hop heads remember how sick this song was when Jay-Z released it in 1997 on his under-appreciated sophomore album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. The song itself was said to be a subliminal diss track at then Hip-Hop star Ma$e as the two rappers had some issues behind the scenes that not many Hip-Hoppers were aware about at the time.
With that being said, could Cardi B be following suit by taking shots at some of her Hip-Hop peers on this track? Knowing her, she probably is.
Check out Cardi B’s “Imaginary Playerz” and let us know what you think about her new cut in the comments section below.
