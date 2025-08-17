LL Cool J To Host The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

MTV isn’t exactly in the business of premiering or even presenting the latest music videos from your favorite artists these days. But the network is still out here giving awards for them, as the annual MTV Video Music Awards is still one of their most popular events, and this year, they’ll be having one of Hip-Hop’s GOATs take on hosting duties as only he can.

According to Deadline, LL Cool J will be in the house as the master of ceremony for the 41st MTV Video Music Awards when things kick off on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET from the UBS Arena in New York City. Though this won’t be the Hip-Hop icon’s first go-round as host for the VMA’s (he co-hosted the show with Nicki Minaj in 2022), we’re sure he’ll once again bring the charisma and sex appeal that helped make him a mainstay in the entertainment industry for over three decades.

Being nominated for his Eminem-assisted song “Murdergram Deaux” in the Best Hip Hop category, LL Coo J will be joined by other music legends as they battle it out for one of those coveted Moon Man trophies.

Lady Gaga leads the 2025 field with a dozen noms, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10. They’re the only performers in the double digits, and this marks the third year that Gaga has led all nominees.

Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter are next with eight each, followed by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd (seven), Billie Eilish (six) and Charli xcx (five), Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae have four each

The 2025 VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers. Alicia Portugal is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba is executive in charge of production.

Additional performers, presenters and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Drake’s about to sue MTV next if Kendrick Lamar wins more than two awards. Book it.

What do y’all think about LL Cool J being tapped to host the 2025 VMA’s? Let us know in the comments section below.