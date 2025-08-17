Subscribe
Pharrell Williams Launches VIRGINIA, New Platform And Brand

The home of his much anticipated adidas Adistar Jellyfish sneaker.

Published on August 17, 2025

FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR HOMME
Source: EMMA DA SILVA / Getty

 

Pharrell Williams continues to create. He has launched VIRGINIA, a new creative platform and brand as an ode to his home state. 

As per Hype Beast Pharrell Williams has just added yet another notch on his creative director belt. This week he announced the formation of VIRGINIA. The initiative will only will serve as a creative platform but will be an additional brand he will oversee. According to a press release, VIRGINIA is “a direct connection between Pharrell and his audience, offering a window into his creative world. Rooted in his home state of Virginia and reaching globally, it is a destination for music, community, limited-edition merchandise, live events, and boundary-pushing design.” 

Pharrell Williams expressed his vision for the platform in a formal statement. “Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively. It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too” he said. Skateboard P will also leverage VIRGINIA as a brand for apparel, accessories and more. The launch offers several items carrying the label name ranging from t-shirts, tote bags, two-piece bikinis, beach accessories and more. 

Also included in the opening week is the much anticipated adidas Adistar Jellyfish. Originally teased earlier this year, VIRGINIA is offering a raffle for those feeling lucky enough to score on the hyped sneaker early. “Crafted with a cold cement construction and a tailored fit, this shoe offers a quiet statement in comfort and composure,” reads product description. “No overt tech: just form, flow, and Pharrell’s signature human approach to design.”

VIRGINIA will live on Pharrell Williams’ Black Yacht Rock website, the same name of his quietly released 2024 album. 

adidas pharrell Pharrell Wiliams virginia

