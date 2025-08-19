Kodak Black “Imma Shoot,” Peewee Longway “Indo” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.25

It’s been a few years since Kodak Black surprisingly secured a Presidential Pardon from Donald Trump during his first term as President of The United States, and though Trump doesn’t seem too keen on once again helping any rappers (or people of color of that matter) now in his second term, Kodak is talkin’ like he’s ready to risk it and get himself in a situation when he’d have to lean on ol’ Donnie Demential for another helping hand.

Dropping off his latest visuals to “Imma Shoot,” KB rounds up his crew to partake in a friendly game of paintball at night where laser beams sit atop the paintball guns as the crew hunt each other down in a dark warehouse and let off like crazy once they reach the target they were all looking for. Looked like fun to be honest.

Elsewhere Peewee Longway get’s on his OG ish and for his clip to “Indo,” the ATLien pulls out the old school Caddy with hydraulics to make it bounce as a thick young lady bounces her own trunk alongside the pimp mobile.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Ramirez, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “IMMA SHOOT”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “INDO”

MOZZY – “WILL IT EVER STOP RAININ”

ARMANI WHITE FT. SAMARA CYN – “GHOST.”

RAMIREZ – “HOLLOW TIPS”

PARIS NIGHTS – “SWEET THING”

WAYNE FLENORY – “DURO”

MUYEEZ – “MORTAL KOMBAT”

DATKID – “OPPOSITION FREESTYLE”