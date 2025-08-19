Subscribe
Music

Kodak Black “Imma Shoot,” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.25

Kodak Black “Imma Shoot,” Peewee Longway “Indo” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.25

Kodak Black and his crew take up a new sport and Peewee Longway brings out the classic whip. Today's Daily Visuals...

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s been a few years since Kodak Black surprisingly secured a Presidential Pardon from Donald Trump during his first term as President of The United States, and though Trump doesn’t seem too keen on once again helping any rappers (or people of color of that matter) now in his second term, Kodak is talkin’ like he’s ready to risk it and get himself in a situation when he’d have to lean on ol’ Donnie Demential for another helping hand.

Dropping off his latest visuals to “Imma Shoot,” KB rounds up his crew to partake in a friendly game of paintball at night where laser beams sit atop the paintball guns as the crew hunt each other down in a dark warehouse and let off like crazy once they reach the target they were all looking for. Looked like fun to be honest.

Related Stories

Elsewhere Peewee Longway get’s on his OG ish and for his clip to “Indo,” the ATLien pulls out the old school Caddy with hydraulics to make it bounce as a thick young lady bounces her own trunk alongside the pimp mobile.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Ramirez, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “IMMA SHOOT”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “INDO”

MOZZY – “WILL IT EVER STOP RAININ”

ARMANI WHITE FT. SAMARA CYN – “GHOST.”

RAMIREZ – “HOLLOW TIPS”

PARIS NIGHTS – “SWEET THING”

WAYNE FLENORY – “DURO”

MUYEEZ – “MORTAL KOMBAT”

DATKID – “OPPOSITION FREESTYLE”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close