Reality TV

Exclusive: Deb Antney Says R&B Is In “State Of Emergency” In ‘Deb’s House’ Clip

Ms. Deb is looking for her next R&B protege in the new season of 'Deb's House' on We TV.

Published on August 20, 2025

Deb's House
Source: Andrei Jackamets / Courtesy of WE TV

Deb’s House is back for Season 2 on WeTV. Famed music exec Deb Antney thinks there’s a “state of emergency” in R&B, so she’s stepping up to find a new R&B sensation amid a dynamic class of vocalists.

“I’m going to find my diamond in the rough,” says Ms. Deb in this exclusive clip. “Let the games begin.” While the first season focued on Hip-Hop acts, the new season is all about finding the next R&B sensation.

Part of that process is bringing in judges who know what to listen for. In the clip we see Antney recruit soul singer, and reality TV star, Keke Wyatt. Adds Antney, “Keke is a true R&B singer. And she definitely validates what a true R&B singer is.”

The other judges include Ms. Deb’s son, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and singer LeLee Lyons of SWV fame, as well as guest judges throughout the season. Every week the selected artists will go through rigourous challenges and vocal boot camps to see who is determined and skilled enough to become Ms. Deb’s next official R&B protégé.

Deb Antney’s search kicks off Friday, Aug. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK and AMC+. Watch the exclusive clip below.

