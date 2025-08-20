Subscribe
News

Tory Lanez’s Lawyers Say Meg Thee Stallion’s Testimony Was Flawed

Tory Lanez’s Lawyers Say Megan Thee Stallion’s Testimony Was Flawed In New Appeal Hearing

Tory Lanez’s legal team is continuing to fight his 2022 conviction, claiming Megan Thee Stallion’s testimony was full of mistakes and that the trial was unfair.

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

tory lanez
Source: Getty / Radio One

Tory Lanez’s legal team is continuing to fight his 2022 conviction, claiming Megan Thee Stallion’s testimony was full of mistakes and that the trial was unfair.

At a key appeals hearing on Monday, August 18, Lanez’s lawyer, Crystal Morgan of Morgan Legal Services, told a panel of five judges that they still strongly believe he’s innocent and that his conviction was a “miscarriage of justice.” One of their biggest arguments focused on DNA evidence. Morgan said prosecutors gave the jury the wrong idea about what the tests actually showed.

She explained that the results suggested it was very unlikely Tory’s DNA was on the gun, saying there’s a “one in a million” chance it was his. “It’s actually more likely that someone else touched the gun than Tory,” Crystal said. She believes this could have been enough to create reasonable doubt if the jury had heard it correctly.

Tory’s lawyer also said that his legal rights were violated during the trial. She argued that his lawyers weren’t allowed to properly question Kelsey Harris, a key witness and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend. On top of that, she pointed out that Megan’s former bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify but never did, yet prosecutors still brought him up in their opening statements, which she says misled the jury.

On the other side, Attorney General Michael C. Keller pushed back, saying the case against Tory was solid. He said Tory seemed to admit guilt in at least three different moments and that the jury had strong reasons to convict him. “He was clearly accepting responsibility for something serious,” Keller told the judges.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felonies related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2022. This isn’t his first time trying to appeal the conviction, but his legal team hopes the court will give him another chance.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct attorney’s name

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close