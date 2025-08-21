Subscribe
News

Eve Island: Eve Reveals She Dated Suge Knight To Spite Dr. Dre

In her new memoir, Eve shares some unexpected details about her past, including a short relationship with Suge Knight.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

In her new memoir, Eve shares some unexpected details about her past, including a short relationship with Suge Knight.

She admits that she got involved with Suge back in 2001 mainly to get back at Dr. Dre after their business relationship fell apart. Although she and Dre never dated, Eve says she was upset about how things ended between them professionally, and that played a big role in her decision.

“I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together,” she writes. “So having Suge, his former boss at Death Row, stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge. I am not really sure how I concocted this idea, yet here we were.”

Eve explains that Suge started showing interest in her business and began getting involved in things behind the scenes. That caused tension between her and her label, Interscope Records, especially with the head of the label, Jimmy Iovine. “I feel like he [Jimmy] took his anger out on my third album,” she says, suggesting the situation may have hurt her career.

After talking to a few of her Ruff Ryder label mates, Eve decided it was best to end things with Suge. When she finally told him it was over, Suge actually took it well. She remembers him saying, “If I was your little sis, I would tell you the same thing.”

Even though her time with Suge was short, Eve now admits it was more about getting even with Dre than anything else. Her story gives a real look into how emotions, power, and business were all tangled together in the music world at that time. Looking back, she’s open about how the situation unfolded and the lessons she learned from it.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close