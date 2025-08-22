Subscribe
DDG & Halle Bailey Ordered To Keep Their Son Off Social Media

Judge Bans DDG & Halle Bailey From Posting Their Son Halo On Social Media

Halle Bailey and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr., both appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (August 20), each joined by their legal teams for a hearing regarding their custody and domestic violence-related case.

Published on August 22, 2025

The ongoing custody battle between rapper /streamer DDG and actress/singer Halle Bailey has taken an interesting turn.

In court documents reviewed by Complex, Bailey and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr., both appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (August 20), each joined by their legal teams for a hearing regarding their custody and domestic violence-related case.

According to the document, the court agreed that both cases are related and could be heard together. The website also reports that an interesting order was issued by the judge regarding the former couple’s social media use regarding their son, Halo. 

The court issued orders regarding social media, directing both parties “refrain from posting, uploading, or disseminating on the Internet or social media platforms, photographs, images, and/or information” regarding their one-year-old son. The document also specified neither can “cause any other person” to post, upload, nor disseminate about their child.

In addition, a judge modified the temporary restraining order so that DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr.) is “permitted to have peaceful contact with Halle Bailey for the purpose of court-ordered visitation.”

The judge ordered that any temporary orders will remain in effect until their next hearing date, which is scheduled for October 15, 2025.

A Timeline of Relationship Dysfunction

This latest development comes after Bailey was granted physical and legal custody of Halo after filing a police report claiming DDG attacked her. 

Not too long after that, a judge denied DDG’s motion to prevent Bailey from taking Halo to Italy with her. Bailey claimed that she was “contractually obligated” to be in the country to work on a film. 

DDG filed for sole custody of Halo, and his filing shared text messages of Bailey accusing him of cheating. He also claimed that Bailey put AirTags in his car and threatened to take her own life. 

We really want to leave this group chat. At the same time, we hope these two can put all the pettiness aside and work together for the betterment of their son. 

