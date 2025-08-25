Subscribe
Drake Allegedly Cops 2Pac’s Legendary Death Row Chain

Drake has all eyez on him with what appears to be his latest purchase.

Published on August 25, 2025

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

One of the pictures in his latest IG post shows him wearing what looks like 2Pac’s famous Death Row Records chain. The same one 2Pac wore on the cover of his “All Eyez On Me” album. The post was captioned, “COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO,” and included the album cover alongside the photo of Drake wearing the chain.

This comes just after Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, where Pac’s name came up more than once. Drake used an AI version of 2Pac’s voice in his song “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which many fans and artists criticized. In response, Kendrick brought up 2Pac in his song “Euphoria,” saying he might respect Drake a little more if he returned a piece of Pac’s jewelry to his family. So, seeing Drake now wear the chain has people thinking this might be a shot at Kendrick.

Reactions have been mixed. Some fans praised Drake for trolling in such a bold way, while others said he still hasn’t learned from the backlash he got earlier in the year.

Outside of touring, Drake is still dealing with legal drama. His defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick’s song “Not Like Us” is still active. Recently, a federal judge allowed Drake’s team to see Kendrick’s UMG contract, but the details will stay private to protect both Kendrick and UMG.

As for Kendrick, he recently made a surprise appearance at Clipse’s show in Los Angeles, performing “Chains & Whips.” His Grand National Tour will start back up on September 23 in Mexico City.

Drake wearing Pac’s Death Row chain might seem like a fashion choice, but with everything that’s happened, it’s clearly part of a bigger story between two of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars.

