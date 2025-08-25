Subscribe
News

Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez

Fold That Up Right Now: Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez

Drake commented on a resurfaced Tory Lanez interview with Rob Markman, throwing a jab at the journalist while calling for Lanez's freedom.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake has made it known that his support of Tory Lanez is unyielding, doing so once more in the form of a comment on social media. When an Instagram account shared an older Tory Lanez interview, Drake commented on the clip while taking a jab at the journalist and ending the salvo, calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom.

X account Kurrco shared a clip of a Tory Lanez interview with Genius’ Rob Markman. In the clip, Lanez is seen reciting Lil Wayne’s verse from the track “Cannon” from the Dedication 2 mixtape. Lanez ends the display of reciting Weezy’s bars by passing it off to Markman, but he didn’t know the ending line.

While we couldn’t find the account where the resurfaced clip was initially shared, Kurrco noted that Drake replied to the clip, writing, “Of course this goof markman couldn’t finish the bar…free Tory.”

Markman caught wind of the Drake shot and responded with, “but if I start calling you names you gonna sue,” with a laughing emoji.

While it appears that Drake hasn’t responded to Rob Markman’s return jab, the Canadian superstar’s “free Tory” comment adds to his long-running stance in seeking freedom for his fellow countryman.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

drake Rob Markman tory lanez

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close