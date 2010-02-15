50 Cent Set To Star In New Film

50 Cent is continuing his dive into acting with his latest film role.

The G Unit President is starring in a new movie titled “Love Me, Love Me Not” a film about a football player diagnosed with cancer.

50’s been seen taping for the new film in Michigan, bringing along his Cheetah Vision film emblem to the campus of Grand Valley State University.

50 was reportedly seen on the campus filming in the school’s recreation center, weight room and football locker room.

The first stage of filming will wrap on Wednesday and pick back up in May.

In related news 50’s movie “Twelve” is set to hit theaters later this year.

In the Joel Schumacherer film 50 Cent plays a drug dealer named Lionel who supplies drugs to Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford.

As previously reported he describes his role to MTV saying,

“I play a drug dealer who’s from Harlem, who doesn’t actually have any support. He previously was in foster [care] and there is a connection between me and the kids from midtown because they are coming to Harlem to look for the excitement that they can’t find at home.”



The film is expected to be a blockbuster success after selling at the Sundance Film Festival for $2 million.