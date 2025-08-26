New Louisiana Lawsuit Accuses Roblox of Enabling Child Abuse

INA FASSBENDER / Roblox

The state of Louisiana is moving forward with a lawsuit against the company behind the popular video game platform Roblox, alleging it is allowing the spread of child abuse and contributing to the exploitation of minors in the state.

Complex reports that the Attorney General for the state of Louisiana filed the lawsuit on Friday with the sole purpose of holding Roblox’s parent company responsible for the claims.

According to the lawsuit, Louisiana claims that the Roblox Corporation dropped the ball regarding putting up strong safety measures in place, “and continues to facilitate the distribution of child sexual abuse material and the sexual exploitation of Louisiana’s children.”

Love Games? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The lawsuit also claims the company has done little to keep the platform safe for minors while some fans who were concerned the game was shutting down, do also agree that Roblox has become a breeding ground for creeps.

Per Complex:

The lawsuit argues that the company has created and maintained an online space where predators can operate easily, playing a direct role in the ongoing exploitation of minors across the country.

The lawsuit comes at a time when many users have expressed concern that the game was shutting down in September. Fans on Reddit responded to news of the lawsuit, with one user commenting, “On one hand, it feels like an attack on gaming. On the other though? Roblox IS a cesspool of sexual content aimed at children and the people in charge know about it and have done nothing. This has been going on for a while.”

The Roblox Company Responds To The Lawsuit

The Roblox Company responded to the lawsuit by stating it doesn’t respond to ongoing litigation, but denied the lawsuit’s claims by doubling down on its commitment to safety and its track record.

“Roblox as a policy does not comment on pending litigation. However, the company would like to address erroneous claims and misconceptions about our platform, our commitment to safety, and our overall safety track record.”

The statement continues, “We aim to create one of the safest online environments for users, a goal not only core to our founding values but contrary to certain assertions, one we believe is critical to our long-term vision and success. We understand there is always more work to be done, and we are committed to making Roblox a safe and positive environment for all users.”

Roblox is described as an online platform and game creation system that allows players to create and share games.