NBA All-Star Luka Dončić Partners With Overwatch 2

NBA All-Star Luka Dončić Partners With Overwatch 2’s Stadium Mode

You might find #77 online showing why he's a Grandmaster.

Published on August 26, 2025

Luka Dončić x Overwatch 2
Source: Blizzard / Blizzard

If you’ve been paying attention, you know Luka Dončić is almost as nice on the sticks as he is with the rock. On Tuesday (Aug. 26), the NBA All-Star officially announced that he is partnering with Blizzard Entertainment’s hero shooter Overwatch 2.

Dončić aka “Sharpshooter 77” is officially stepping into the Overwatch universe, where he’s actually been all along, and is kind of elite. The perennial NBA All-Star is Grandmaster status in the video game and after the new Stadium Mode earlier this year, he’s managed to reach a Top 500 ranking in North America.

“Many have seen how competitive I am on the basketball court, but you may not know that I’m just as competitive when I’m playing Overwatch,” said Dončić in a statement. “I love this game, and am excited about this partnership. It’s special to be in the game in a way that other players can be part of.”

The partnership means billboards. A lot of them. Stateside, Dončić will be featured on Overwatch-themed billboards across Los Angeles where he currently plays for the LA Lakers and in his old haunts of Dallas, where he started his NBA career with the Mavericks. The 6′ 6″ guard is currently hooping in EuroBasket for the Slovenian national team and there will aslo be a billboard in Katowice, Poland.

Luka Dončić x Overwatch 2
Source: Blizzard / Blizzard

As for the game itself, “Sharpshooter 77” will get a player title of the same name as well as a 77 loot box giveaway, a golden basketball weapon charm that features his jersey number, and a spray. Players will be able to access Stadium hero builds like “Hooper Zarya,” “Luka Magic” and “Lucio Dunk,” which are all homages to Dončić’s on-court personalities.

Dončić Season 18 accoutrements are available in-game right now.

