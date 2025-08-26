Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle

Lloyd Banks Bodies Drake & J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter”
Lloyd Banks shows once again why he’s still one of the best with his “Amnesia” freestyle.
Rapping over the beat from Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter,” Banks slides in like it was his song to begin with. In just over two minutes, he reminds everyone that he is still one of them one’s. It’s a reminder that even without major label backing, Banks can still go bar-for-bar with the best.
The freestyle follows a strong stretch for the New York rapper. In 2025, he dropped “A.O.N. 3: Despite My Mistakes“, a solid project that featured legends like Styles P and Ghostface Killah. The album kept true to his sound while showing growth in his music. A year before that, he released “Halloween Havoc V” in 2024, continuing his yearly tradition of giving fans dark, focused tracks around the spooky season.
Banks has been fully independent since 2018, when he officially parted ways with 50 Cent and G-Unit Records. Since then, he’s stayed consistent, releasing music on his own terms and sticking to his lyrical roots.
Fans have praised Lloyd Banks for consistently delivering high-quality music throughout his career, never straying from his lyrical sharpness. For over two decades, he’s earned respect for staying true to his craft and giving Hip-Hop nothing but timeless bars.
