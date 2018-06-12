Boy Wonder Out: Lloyd Banks Leaves G-Unit, Per 50 Cent

The Boy Wonder is moving on. Today (June 12), 50 Cent took to Instagram to reveal that Lloyd Banks is dropping a new project, but that it won’t be via G-Unit Records.

“Check out my boy Lloyd bank$.New Mix tape coming soon !

Independence Day, he is doing his own thing and you know it’s gonna be loaded with bars. (Check him out) PLK 🤨get the strap,” wrote 50 Cent on a caption of a photo of Banks.

The photo also reads: “Lloyd bank$ Officially Off G-unit Records.

Props to Fif on going the high road, for now.

Banks’ last proper release was 2010’s H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2). Earlier this year, it seemed like Banks was set to retire from the game, but he quickly admitted he was trolling.

No Banks in G-Unit? For many this will be the end of an era.

—

Photo: WENN.com