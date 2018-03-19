Lloyd Banks Refutes Retirement Rumors, 50 Cent Still Trolls Him

Looks like Lloyd Banks isn’t retiring after all.

Last Friday (March 16) Lloyd Banks shocked the Hip-Hop world when he began to innocently tweet about his love for Hip-Hop before posting that one last ominous tweet, “With that being said…I think it’s time to lay it down.”

I fell in love with Hip Hop over 25 years ago..it was that thing I turned to during good times and bad..just wanna say thank you to the artist B4 me that inspired me..and send my appreciation to everyone that supported me till this day THANK YOU!! — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 16, 2018

With that being said..I think it’s time to lay it down 💯 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 16, 2018

Fans immediately thought he was hanging up the mic and began to react with shock, disbelief and of course gratitude. But just a few hours later the Queens rapper posted a Ric Flair video in which the legendary wrestler announced he was “not retiring.”

Banks noticed the outcry the retirement rumor provoked amongst his supporters and the industry and took to Twitter to ask that his music get the same attention that his misunderstood statement did.

Just goes to show you what a mess the industry has become..they’ll rather cover everything that happens around the music..than the actual music itself..I hope all these outlets support me when I drop..have a good day — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 16, 2018

50 Cent caught wind of the wild day of events and naturally decided to troll his former G-Unit comrade in a few social media posts including an IG video of a fake Donald Trump at a strip club with a caption that read, “Only in America baby, TRUMP going to LUST tonight for Banks retirement party. We lit 🔥LOL.”

👀 l be like, l got shit to do 🤨#power pic.twitter.com/sZOJ1wBpSQ — 50cent (@50cent) March 16, 2018

50 always gonna 50.

