Diddy Scores Legal Victory, Judge Tosses Civil Suit

Statute of Limitations Saves Diddy, Judge Tosses Sexual Battery Civil Suit

This is the latest legal victory for Diddy, but he's not out of the woods just yet; there are still a dozen more active suits, and he's still waiting to learn his fate in his federal criminal case.

Published on August 28, 2025

Statute of Limitations Saves Diddy, Judge Tosses Sexual Battery Civil Suit
Justin Goff Photos / Diddy

Diddy is still awaiting sentencing, but he just scored another legal victory in one of the many civil lawsuits currently hanging over his head.

TMZ exclusively reports that a civil suit from a man who claimed he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy in a nightclub has been tossed. 

In the lawsuit filed in February, the plaintiff claimed to be a 23-year-old up-and-coming artist who was hired for a gig at a Los Angeles nightclub where Diddy was in attendance.  

According to the celebrity gossip site, the lawsuit bears a resemblance to the other civil suits the Bad Boy mogul has been involved in. 

Per TMZ

The John Doe plaintiff claimed he’d been given a drink, fallen unconscious, and woke up to Diddy having “unwanted sexual contact” with him. In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, Doe also claimed Diddy threatened his future career if he resisted.

But, a New York judge says Doe waited too long to file the lawsuit in the state … and according to the order, obtained by TMZ, the case is now dismissed.

The judge said there was a 5-year statute of limitations when the alleged assault went down. She also noted … a new law passed in 2019 extending the statute to 20 years is not retroactive, and therefore, does not apply to this case.

The plaintiff had also accused Diddy’s companies — Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises — but those suits have also been dismissed.

This is the latest legal victory for Diddy, but he’s not out of the woods just yet; there are still a dozen more active suits, and he’s still waiting to learn his fate in his federal criminal case.

