Diddy Scores Legal Victory, Judge Tosses Civil Suit
Statute of Limitations Saves Diddy, Judge Tosses Sexual Battery Civil Suit
Diddy is still awaiting sentencing, but he just scored another legal victory in one of the many civil lawsuits currently hanging over his head.
TMZ exclusively reports that a civil suit from a man who claimed he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy in a nightclub has been tossed.
In the lawsuit filed in February, the plaintiff claimed to be a 23-year-old up-and-coming artist who was hired for a gig at a Los Angeles nightclub where Diddy was in attendance.
According to the celebrity gossip site, the lawsuit bears a resemblance to the other civil suits the Bad Boy mogul has been involved in.
Per TMZ:
The John Doe plaintiff claimed he’d been given a drink, fallen unconscious, and woke up to Diddy having “unwanted sexual contact” with him. In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, Doe also claimed Diddy threatened his future career if he resisted.
But, a New York judge says Doe waited too long to file the lawsuit in the state … and according to the order, obtained by TMZ, the case is now dismissed.
The judge said there was a 5-year statute of limitations when the alleged assault went down. She also noted … a new law passed in 2019 extending the statute to 20 years is not retroactive, and therefore, does not apply to this case.
The plaintiff had also accused Diddy’s companies — Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises — but those suits have also been dismissed.
This is the latest legal victory for Diddy, but he’s not out of the woods just yet; there are still a dozen more active suits, and he’s still waiting to learn his fate in his federal criminal case.
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Ariela "La Langosta" Found Murdered In Her Car
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]