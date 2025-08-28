Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Funk Flex took to social media to reveal this last show on Hot 97 will allegedly be on Sept. 1. However, the makeshift announcement has led to more questions than answers — and a lot of praise for his contributions to the culture.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the legendary DJ posted an all caps announcement that reads: “THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WITH BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7PM! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!”

The message isn’t exactly precise since it only says it’s his “last show,” not that he’s exiting his long-term radio home of Hot 97. But that departure is implied by the “All things come to an end. ” So while it does look like Flex is breaking out, maybe it means he’s moving to a new time slot? In fact, sources tell HHW this is the case with Flex moving to afternoons.

So far, it’s been radio silence from Hot 97 about the announcement, though. TMZ is reporting that there have been several programming changes at the station. Flex is actually going to be on the air from 5pm to 10pm. The morning show will be on from 6am to 11pm while Nessa will hold down the afternoons from 1pm to 5pm. Longtime mixer DJ Enuff let go and HHW sources says TT Torrez recently left so her afternoon is also open. DJ Camilo will now be on the mix from 4pm to 5pm.

Regardless, thanks to Flex not running these words by a seasoned PR rep, the people online are probably reacting more than they already would have. A lot of it is good, some is bad and plenty is downright petty. Peep some of the more noteworthy reactions below.

This story is developing.