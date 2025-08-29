Subscribe
Sports

Naomi Osaka Defends Taylor Townsend After Ostapenko Critiques

I Got You Sis: Naomi Osaka Defends Taylor Townsend Following Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko’s Comments

"I mean, it's really difficult to say," Osaka said. "I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport."

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Naomi Osaka Defends Taylor Townsend After Ostapenko Critiques
Robert Prange /Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is currently trying to return to her championship-winning ways at the US Open. Still, she also had time to defend Taylor Townsend following some ridiculous remarks from sore loser Jelena Ostapenko.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka was asked about Ostapenko’s trash comments about Taylor Townsend following their heated discussion after Townsend sent her home on Wednesday, August 27, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Ostapenko criticized Townsend for her “net-cord etiquette” following her 7-5, 6-1 second-round loss to Townsend, claiming she had “no class” and “no education.”

Like a coward, the professional tennis player from Latvia didn’t attend a post-match press conference the following night, instead opting to share her reasoning for her behavior on social media via Instagram Stories. 

“Today, after the match, I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry, but her argument was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all,” she wrote. 

Ostapenko denied being a racist, but at this point, it’s kinda hard for her to beat the allegations following her behavior after the match. 

Naomi Osaka Says Ostapenko’s Comments Towards Townsend Were “Really Bad”

Naomi Osaka was about Ostapenko’s comments after her 6-3, 6-1 second-victory over Hailey Baptiste on Thursday, August 28, and she didn’t hold back.

“I mean, it’s really difficult to say,” Osaka said. “I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport. And granted, I know Taylor, and I know how hard she’s worked, and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.

“But if you’re like genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest. I think it’s ill-timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America. But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But, yeah, I mean, it was just terrible. Like, that’s just really bad.”

No lies detected.

Salute to Naomi Osaka for keeping real.

Related Tags

Naomi Osaka US Open

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close