Stellar Awards 2025: Which Rapper Should Drop A Gospel Track?

Published on August 30, 2025

The connection between Hip-Hop and gospel music has always been a powerful way to share messages of faith and hope. 

At the 2025 Stellar Awards red carpet, Hip-Hop Wired asked some of the biggest names in gospel which rapper they’d love to see make a gospel song. Celebs like David and Tamala Mann, Pastor Mike Jr., and Jekalyn Carr gave their picks, showing how Hip-Hop can bridge the gap to the gospel world.

David Mann, a big fan of Ludacris, shared his excitement about hearing him on a Christian Hip-Hop or gospel track. “I like his flow, I like his cadence, I like the way he raps,” David said. With Ludacris’ smooth delivery and quick-witted style, a gospel song from him could bring a fresh energy to the genre.

Pastor Mike Jr. also picked the Certified Lover Boy to become the Certified Gospel Boy. “Drake, he’s my favorite artist on the planet, and at this season of my life, I’m looking at influence. Like who can make a Christian song to make the most people hear about Jesus,” he explained. Drake’s massive global reach and ability to mix genres could attract a new audience to gospel music, spreading faith-based messages to people who might not typically listen to it.

Jekalyn Carr surprised everyone by picking Texas rapper BigXthaPlug. She even sang a bit of his hit song “The Largest” to show how much she believes in his potential. His style brings a Southern flair to rap, and his energy could add something different to gospel music.

Who Else Could Make A Great Gospel Song?

J. Cole: His introspective style would bring a fresh and relatable perspective to gospel music. Known for his honest lyrics about struggle and growth, a Cole’s gospel track could share messages of redemption and healing, making it both uplifting and real.

Nicki Minaj: She has always sprinkled faith and prayer into her music, from thanking God in her intros to referencing her spiritual side in interviews. With her versatility, she could balance bars and soulful vocals to create something powerful in the gospel lane

Lil Baby: Wham often raps about struggle, pain, and overcoming obstacles, and he isn’t shy about mentioning faith or thanking God for his success. His heartfelt delivery and ability to connect with listeners on a personal level would make a gospel record feel both authentic and motivational. With the right choir or soulful production behind him, Lil Baby could create a track that bridges the streets and the church, giving fans something inspiring while still keeping it real.

