Pras Michel's Sentencing For Conspiracy Postponed
Pras Michel’s Sentencing For Conspiracy Postoned For Colon Cancer Surgery
Pras Michel will now face sentencing this fall in connection with the 2023 international conspiracy matter, where he was found guilty. Pras Michel, known as a member of the Fugees and an entrepreneur, was slated to be sentenced last month, according to his publicist.
As spotted in Complex, Pras Michel, 52, had his sentencing postponed for colon cancer surgery, with the hearing set for August. Per his publicist Erica Dumas, Michel will now face sentencing in October.
“Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey,” Dumas wrote in a statment to the outlet.
Normally communicative of her client’s maneuvers, Dumas has not previously shared Pras’ health issues with the media in any alerts.
Michel was found guilty in 2023 after he was accused of helping Chinese officials influence government officials in the United States, and the charges were conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
Pras Michel faces up to 20 years in prison.
—
Photo: Getty
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised