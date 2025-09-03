Subscribe
Politics

A Timeline of Gavin Newsom Trolling Kid Rock, And It’s Hilarious

The California Governor has had enough of the one-time rapper’s support of Trump. 

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kid Rock In Concert - Wichita, KS
Source: Gary Miller / Getty

After Kid Rock was doing cos-playing as a rapper, he did what most white musicians who have built their name up in Black music do, he morphed into a Bud Light drinking, Trump loving, fake cowboy of sorts. 

It’s really been quite the transformation for Rock (who might be the least famous Rock in the history of Rocks). But in the same way that Donald Trump has set his sights on any singer who doesn’t support him, the Detroit rapper is getting trolled. Remember, when Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president? Trump was so upset that he took to Truth Social to post, “I Hate Taylor Swift!”

Well, Gavin Newsom, or someone in Gavin Newsom’s press office, decided to tweet out an AI created fake poster of Kid Rock dressed as Uncle Sam with the words “Kid Rock Wants You To Support Gavin Newsom.” The image included Rock pointing directly at the viewer. Newsom’s personal account replied, “Thanks, @KidRock!!”

It didn’t take long for Rock to fall for the bait as the one-time rapper retweeted the image with the caption, “The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ.”

Newsom’s press office then tweeted out, “I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN” an obvious play on Trump’s Swift tweet. 

“Is he no longer hot?”: The press office tweeted later, mimicking a similar tweet about Swift from President Trump.  “HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT SINCE I SAID ‘I HATE KID ROCK’ HE’S NO LONGER ‘HOT?’ — GCN.”

Recently, Newsom’s office floated the idea of taking California residency away from Rock, after his office posted a fake memo threatening to do just such, and yes, all of this was sent on in President Trump’s all cap writing style. 

“BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT KID ROCK IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF OUR GREAT STATE, I AM GIVING SERIOUS CONSIDERATION TO TAKING AWAY HIS RESIDENCY. HE IS A THREAT TO CALIFORNIA’S EARDRUMS, AND SHOULD REMAIN IN THE WONDERFUL STATE OF MICHIGAN, IF THEY WANT HIM. GOD BLESS AMERICA! — GCN”

Related Tags

Kid Rock

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close