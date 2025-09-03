A Timeline of Gavin Newsom Trolling Kid Rock, And It’s Hilarious

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

After Kid Rock was doing cos-playing as a rapper, he did what most white musicians who have built their name up in Black music do, he morphed into a Bud Light drinking, Trump loving, fake cowboy of sorts.

It’s really been quite the transformation for Rock (who might be the least famous Rock in the history of Rocks). But in the same way that Donald Trump has set his sights on any singer who doesn’t support him, the Detroit rapper is getting trolled. Remember, when Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president? Trump was so upset that he took to Truth Social to post, “I Hate Taylor Swift!”

Well, Gavin Newsom, or someone in Gavin Newsom’s press office, decided to tweet out an AI created fake poster of Kid Rock dressed as Uncle Sam with the words “Kid Rock Wants You To Support Gavin Newsom.” The image included Rock pointing directly at the viewer. Newsom’s personal account replied, “Thanks, @KidRock!!”

It didn’t take long for Rock to fall for the bait as the one-time rapper retweeted the image with the caption, “The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ.”

Newsom’s press office then tweeted out, “I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN” an obvious play on Trump’s Swift tweet.

“Is he no longer hot?”: The press office tweeted later, mimicking a similar tweet about Swift from President Trump. “HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT SINCE I SAID ‘I HATE KID ROCK’ HE’S NO LONGER ‘HOT?’ — GCN.”

Recently, Newsom’s office floated the idea of taking California residency away from Rock, after his office posted a fake memo threatening to do just such, and yes, all of this was sent on in President Trump’s all cap writing style.

“BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT KID ROCK IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF OUR GREAT STATE, I AM GIVING SERIOUS CONSIDERATION TO TAKING AWAY HIS RESIDENCY. HE IS A THREAT TO CALIFORNIA’S EARDRUMS, AND SHOULD REMAIN IN THE WONDERFUL STATE OF MICHIGAN, IF THEY WANT HIM. GOD BLESS AMERICA! — GCN”