Trump To Award Rudy Giuliani With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Epstein Pal To Award Rudy Giuliani With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

The president will honor the disgraced lawyer with the highest honor a civilian can receive.

Published on September 4, 2025

New York City Marks 23rd Anniversary Of September 11, 2001 Attacks
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

In a move that should be shocking to no one, President Trump is giving the highest civilian honor to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to boast about giving Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Mr. Trump said in a social media post. “Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter.  MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”  

Trump’s announcement comes just days after the disgraced attorney was hospitalized with broken bones following a car crash in New Hampshire.

“Giuliani suffered ‘fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg’ after the vehicle he was riding in was ‘struck from behind at high speed,” his spokesperson told CBS News.

“There is no American more deserving of this honor,” Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a social media post.Mayor Rudy Giuliani took down the Mafia, saved New York City, comforted the nation following 9/11, and served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others. Thank you, President Trump, for honoring his life and legacy.”

Giuliani, 81, is known for being an aggressive prosecutor in New Yok City during the 1980s and 90s. He became known as “America’s mayor” after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. 

Since then, he’s worked to undo all of his good work. He was disbarred in “disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., and he declared bankruptcy after being found liable for $148 million for spreading falsehoods about Georgia election workers,” CBS News notes. 

Since then he’s become a close adviser to President Trump. The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by  former President John F. Kennedy in 1963 to honor “…individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

