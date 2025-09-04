Funk Flex Tells Diddy He’s “Coming Through” If The Disgraced Mogul Ever Plays Madison Square Garden

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

In today’s episode of Weird Flex, But OK, legendary radio DJ Funkmaster Flex, for whatever reason, thought it was a good look for him to use his airtime to shout out and celebrate thoroughly disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who, of course, is still in prison after he was found guilty in late July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his federal trial.

“This right here. Diddy, what’s going on, baby?” Flex said while playing Craig Mack’s 1994 hit, “Flava in Ya Ear” during his latest 7 p.m. to midnight slot on Hot 97, according to Complex. “I know you were talking about playing the Garden. I’ll come through.”

I meeeean — Flex could have simply sang his praises for Craig Mack and talk about what the late emcee’s hit track did for Bad Boy without also singing the praises of a predator and abuser, but here we are.

From Complex:

Flex’s nod to Madison Square Garden references news from last month, when Diddy revealed he’s planning a comeback performance in New York City once he’s released from jail or prison. Diddy’s lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, revealed the information during a conversation with Jericka Duncan on CBS Mornings. “He’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo said when asked if Diddy wants to get back into music. “And I said, ‘I’ll be there.'”

This, of course, isn’t Flex’s first time going out of his way to cape for Diddy. In early July, he took to social media with a message that started out showing empathy to Diddy victim Cassie Ventura, only to accuse her of being an opportunist who was only out for the money when she testified against her abuser.

“I think Cassie has been through a lot especially at a young age,” Flex wrote on Instagram.“She is such a nice person and always gave off good energy!”

“THE ENTERTAINMENT BUISNESS IS A DANGEROUS ENVIRONMENT THAT EVERYONE IS NOT BUILT FOR!” he continued, appearing to insinuate that Cassie simply wasn’t “built” for the life of an artist, because — oh, I don’t know — artists be getting physically, sexually, emotionally and psychologically abused by industry predators sometimes, or whatever.

Somehow, Flex got from there to victim-blaming Cassie and essentially calling her a gold-digger, who hit Diddy for a “lick.”

“YOU THREATENED TO DROP A BOOK THEN GOT PAID OUT TO NOT DROP THE BOOK! ( IF YOU CARED SO MUCH TO GET YOUR MESSAGE OUT YOU WOULD OF DROPPED THE BOOK),” Flex wrote. “YOU PLAN THIS “LICK” PLEASE DONT BE MAD AT ME BUT I DONT SEE U AS A “VICTIM. YOU WAS YOUNG, DIDDY MADE BAD CHOICES AND YOU MADE BAD CHOICES! WHEN DO U PLAN TO TEACH GIRLS NOT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES YOU MADE?”

Yet, somehow, Funk Flex doesn’t see consistently playing devil’s advocate for a disgraced abuser accused of a multitude of sexual assaults, and then promising to “come through” to see said abuser on tour as a an example of “bad choices.”